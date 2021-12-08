Govt misses out on substantial revenue from unregulated gambling industry – New gambling board inaugurated

The gambling industry last year recorded 13,000 operators and of those over 11,000 were illegal, according to the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Forestry Deputy Executive Director, Seimy Shidute.

Shidute said this at the inauguration of the country’s new seven-member Gambling Board, which is set to serve a 3-year term.

“Although the State has missed out tremendously in terms of revenue from this industry which has been unregulated for quite long, gambling has proven to be a lifeline for our people in terms of both income and employment,” she added.

The board meanwhile was inaugurated in accordance with the new Gaming and Entertainment Control Act, 2018 (Act No. 13 of 2018) which was gazetted on Dec. 13, 2018, which replaced the current Casinos and Gambling Houses Act, 1994 (Act No. 32 of 1994) which had become outdated to regulate the evolving gambling industry.

“The new board is therefore going to oversee a very important but not easy industry as they are going to deal with correcting all the wrong, illegal things the industry has encountered over the years,” she added.

The newly appointed Board Members are: 1) Comm (retired) Ben Shikongo – Chairperson; Ms. Toska Sem – Deputy Chairperson; Josua Razikua Kaumbi; Sandra !Owoses; Ms. Uerijeta Kauaria; Erastus Johannes and Ms. Amanda Heydenreich.

“The Ministry would like to congratulate you on your appointment as board members of the Gambling Board for the period of three years from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2024. Furthermore, I would like to urge the Board to ensure that the Gambling Board is run on sound corporate governance principles with regard to exercising of its powers and functions as stipulated in Part 2, under Section

6 (1) Powers and Functions of Board,” the Minister of Environment, Pohamba Shifeta said at the inauguration.

Shifeta meanwhile said the board will commence with the most urgent and important matters in the industry with immediate effect and take decisive actions and decisions given the urgency of some of these matters, and their potential legal consequences if not done on time.