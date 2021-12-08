Public service retirees suspended from govt medical aid scheme given six month grace period

Public service retirees who were suspended from the Public Service Medical Aid Scheme (PSEMAS) for failing to re-register for membership after retirement as stipulated in the staff rules have been given amnesty, the Ministry of Finance, spokesperson, Wilson Shikoto said Wednesday in a statement.

Shikoto said the affected retirees will be re-admitted into the medical aid scheme after submitting their applications to the Ministry of Finance, Medical Aid Division or through Regional Offices of the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) or Methealth Namibia Administrators within a period of six months by 31 May 2022.

“However, please take note that those with outstanding balances will be required to make settlement arrangements with the Ministry of Finance before the re-admission process can be finalized,” he said.

The ministry meanwhile encouraged current PSEMAS members who are about to retire from the public service to ensure that they have re-applied for PSEMAS within three months after exiting the public service.