Kuniberth Shamathe appointed as new NNFU CEO

Kuniberth Shamathe on Tuesday was introduced to media and other industry players as the Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) new CEO. The appointment is effective January 2022 for the next five years.

Shamathe who is currently the Executive Officer at the Meatco Foundation will take over Mwilima Mushokabanji, who currently is Meatco’s head.

Shamathe holds two masters degrees: one in research in Natural Resource Management focusing on rangeland management, and another in Business Administration (MBA).

He also possesses three undergraduate qualifications and a national diploma in agriculture management

Speaking at the introduction he thanked the board for seeing his potential and is excited about the new job.

“I know it a challenging job as we know that this communal sub-sector is one of most challenging sectors in agriculture, but I am looking forward to contributing to addressing the challenges,” he added.

Shamathe believes that by addressing barriers hindering the transformation of subsistence farming to business-oriented activities farmers will also be able to move away from being spoon-fed, while also removing dependency on the government.

NNFU is a national federation of regional farmers unions. It was established in June 1992 to serve as a mouthpiece for Namibian communal and emerging farmers.

The NNFU aims to increase food production for household security, enhance the marketing of farming products to increase household income, increase participation and recognition of women in farming, contribute to environmental protection and sustainable utilization of natural resources.

The Namibia National Farmers Union (NNFU) President Jason Emvula (L) together with Kuniberth Shamathe NNFU’s new CEO (Photograph by Musa Kaseke).