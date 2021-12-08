Select Page

Cancer Association receives support from Rössing

The Cancer Association of Namibian (CAN) recently received N$37, 130.42 from Rössing Uranium, in aid of cancer.

Rössing Uranium has supported CAN with cash proceedings generated from the fun walk even held at the annual Rössing marathon, which was held virtually, this year, therefore continuing with their support.

Rössing Uranium’s Acting Managing Director, Liezel Davies said as a business they value the health and well being of not just their employees but they are equally committed to delivering support to the communities in which they operate.

“Partnering with stakeholders such as CAN, whose work touches the lives of all Namibian people, is a worthwhile partnership and we host awareness campaigns on cancer for our workforce during the Breast Cancer and Prostate Cancer month, which signifies our commitment to supporting cancer programmes and sharing of information to our employees,” she added.

She said that cancer affects everyone’s life and as a responsible employer, Rössing will endeavour to support where possible initiatives such as those by CAN aimed at enhancing the livelihood of communities.

Volunteer Committee Chairperson of CAN, Alts van Niekerk thanked Rössing Uranium for the donation, noting that every dollar donated to the association is a fortune, with which they can help somebody in great need.

(l-r) Acting Managing Director of Rössing Uranium, Liezl Davies handing over a donation to the Cancer Association of Namibia’s Volunteer Committee Chairperson, Alts van Niekerk.

 

