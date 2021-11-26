Blue bank introduces in-store branches at Metro Hyper and Pick n Pay Wernhil for better banking convenience

In a first for the local market, Standard Bank on Tuesday introduced in-store branches at Metro Hyper in Kleine Kuppe and Pick n Pay supermarket in Wernhil for improved banking convenience.

The in-store branches operate outside normal working hours and will be a welcome relief to anyone who hardly gets time to visit the bank during normal working hours.

The in-store branches will operate from 10h00 to 18h00 on weekdays and 08h00 to 12h00 on Saturdays for Pick ‘n Pay and 11h00 to 19h00 on weekdays and 8h30 to 12h00 on Saturdays for Metro.

Standard Bank’s Head of Consumer and High Net Worth (CHNW), Karen van der Merwe said the opening of in-store branches will be limited to only two for the moment which is in the Pick n Pay outlets in Wernhil but that the door is open to expand the in-store footprint depending on future demand.

“With the in-store branches, we are aiming to broaden access to banking and creating convenience for our customers who would otherwise find it difficult to visit a normal branch during a normal working day. The in-store branches offer great convenience as they enable customers to do banking while they shop. The added benefit is that they are open longer than the normal branches,” Van der Merwe said.

The in-store branches offer basic services such as opening bank accounts, issuing debit cards, internet banking registration, PayPulse App registration and activation. Other services that customers can access at the in-store branches include bank statements, bank account confirmation letters, account activation and loading or amending electronic account payment limits.

“Our solution is to tailor banking solutions to suit our customers’ needs and to make these accessible or reachable in ways that are convenient for them. These in-store branches are the latest of many innovations that we have introduced over the past couple of years as we continue to put the customer at the centre of everything we do,” Van der Merwe concluded.