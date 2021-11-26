You can only be successful if you make others successful – Gondwana ethos

Another eleven Gondwana leaders recently joined their 35 colleagues who have successfully completed the tourism group’s rigorous in-house leadership training. The aspiring young Gondwanians only qualified for their year-long training after completing six modules and presenting a final project to the group’s directors and team leaders.

The newly qualified Go4Gold trainees are Romano Willemse, Selma Amenya, Maria Szabo, Uendjiundja Black, Constancia Festus, Cedrick Dennis, Erzaan Kurz, Mathias Ndana, Christiaan Jacobi, Lally Sambeha and Jacob Toloshi. They completed the year’s hospitality coaching and mentoring under the able guidance of Ume Goldbeck, the group’s staff trainer and standards watchdog.

Launched three years ago, the Go4Gold programme is conducted at Moonraker Outdoor Adventure Camp near Windhoek. While Ume focuses on nurturing leadership abilities by increasing self-confidence and developing the self- and social-awareness skills of participants, the group’s Brand & Marketing director, Manni Goldbeck imparts his decades-long wisdom of the tourism industry.

Ume said “At the end of the programme team leaders are better equipped to speak in front of others, make decisions and lead their teams with equanimity. Developing individual potential and creating a positive long-lasting teamwork experience are the main focal areas of the Go4Gold programme.”

One of Gondwana’s twelve guidelines is ‘You can only be successful if you make others successful’, an ethos that the Gondwana team members wholeheartedly embrace and live and breathe on a daily basis.

Gondwana Collection’s Brand and Marketing Director, Mannfred Goldbeck (standing in the back right), with the Go4Gold trainer, Ume Goldbeck (standing front left) and the newly qualified trainees. From the left next to Ume: Romano Willemse, Selma Amenya, Maria Szabo, Uendjiundja Black, Constancia Festus, Cedrick Dennis, Erzaan Kurz and Mathias Ndana. Seated from the left: Christiaan Jacobi, Lally Sambeha and Jacob Toloshi.