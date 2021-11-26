Around 150,000 expired COVID-19 vaccines to be destroyed due to vaccination hesitancy

The President HE Dr Hage Geingob on Monday said it is highly regrettable that the country will be forced to destroy in excess of 150,000 vaccines, which have reached the expiry date because those who are eligible to get vaccinated are refusing to be vaccinated.

According to Geingob, the government had bought thousands of doses of vaccines from manufacturers and through the COVAX Facility.

“We have also received multiple donations of vaccines from friendly countries. These vaccines are available countrywide,” he added.

Geingob said instead of throwing away vaccines, citizens who wish to go for booster jabs are encouraged to do so.

“Let us get vaccinated, let us continue to wear masks, let us practice social distancing and let us respect the measures put in place to defeat COVID-19 in our country,” he said, adding that those who are not vaccinated are reversing the gains, Namibia has made in the fight against COVID-19.