Leonie Dunn to serve as Bank of Namibia’s first female Deputy Governor

In a first for the country, Ms Leonie Dunn, a formidable advocate against financial crime was recently has been appointed as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank, the first female to serve in this capacity.

Ms Dunn demonstrates a wealth of knowledge in law and financial services regulation, spanning from an impressive record as a legal practitioner f the High and Supreme Court of Namibia. She also serves as Chairperson of the Bank of Namibia Provident Fund Board of Trustees and has been a member of the Law Society of Namibia since 1998.

On her appointment, Ms Dunn expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm to be part of the Bank’s Executive team to help in the execution of the newly launched Strategic Plan 2022-2024 that fosters various approaches to the Bank’s transformation.

According to the central bank, the appointment of a substantive second Deputy Governor is instrumental as the Bank solidifies the expansion of its mandate of macro-prudential oversight in the financial system as enshrined in the Bank of Namibia Act, 2020.

“The appointments coincide with the launch of our Strategic Plan covering the period 2022-2024, and we are now in a firm position to deliver on the expectations of our stakeholders as we continue to transform the institution, modernise our financial system and assist our country to recover the economy,” said the Governor, Johannes !Gawaxab.

The Governor affirmed that the team is ready to serve the Namibian nation o the best of its abilities and to complement this experienced team, the Bank will also be announcing some changes to its management team, especially in light of its expanded mandate to fully execute the task at hand.