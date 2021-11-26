Leonie Dunn to serve as Bank of Namibia’s first female Deputy Governor

In a first for the country, Ms Leonie Dunn, the Director of the Financial Intelligence Centre in the Bank of Namibia, has been appointed as the central bank’s second Deputy Governor. She is the first woman to serve in such a high-ranking position at the Bank of Namibia.

Ms Dunn commands a wealth of knowledge in law and financial services regulation, spanning from an extensive record as a legal practitioner of the High and Supreme Court of Namibia. She also serves as Chairperson of the Bank of Namibia Provident Fund Board of Trustees and has been a member of the Law Society of Namibia since 1998.

On her appointment, she expressed her enthusiasm to be part of the bank’s executive team to help implement its newly-launched Strategic Plan 2022 – 2024.

The central bank sees her appointment as a key element to exercise its mandate for macro-prudential oversight of the national financial system.

“The appointments coincide with the launch of our Strategic Plan covering the period 2022-2024, and we are now in a firm position to deliver on the expectations of our stakeholders as we continue to transform the institution, modernise our financial system and assist our country to recover the economy,” said the Governor, Johannes !Gawaxab.

He affirmed that the team is ready to serve the banking industry to the best of its abilities and announced that some changes to the bank’s management will follow soon to enable it to execute its expanded mandate as a regulatory body.