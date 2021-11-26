Select Page

Hinda wins big at the Africa Movie Academy Awards

Dec 6, 2021

Hinda wins big at the Africa Movie Academy Awards

Actress, Hazel Hinda won her second international acting award for Best Actress in a support role for her role as Moria in Hairareb at the 17th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2021 in Lagos on 28 November.

This marks the second international acting award for Hinda, who also received the Best Actress Award at the ‘Festival International du Film PanAfricain de Cannes’ in Cannes, Frances on 24 October for her role in Hairareb.

Dantagoes Jimmy-Melani, Executive Producer of Hairareb said the film also received a nomination for the late Veteran Actor, David Ndjavera, who was honoured posthumously and nominations for Achievement in Screenplay for Aina Kwedhi and Achievement in Sound.

“Hazel was accompanied to Lagos by a team of her fellow nominated cast and crew members who celebrate this momentous achievement with her,” said Jimmy-Melani.

She further said that this recognition for Hinda adds to Hairareb’s numerous accolades, including Best Narrative Film, Best Director, and Best Male Actor Awards at the NTFAs official selection at the European Film Festival, the Durban International Film Festival, London Lift-Off Film Festival 2021, and African Diaspora International Film Festival in New York as well as two Official 2021 Dikalo Awards for Best Actress and Special Mention from the Jury at the ‘Festival International du Film PanAfrican de Cannes’.

The African Movie Academy Awards are presented annually to recognize excellence among professionals working in or non-African professionals who have contributed to the African film industry.

 

