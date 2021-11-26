Select Page

Japanese government hands over medical equipment to government

Posted by | Dec 6, 2021 |

Japanese government hands over medical equipment to government

The Government of Japan donated medical equipment to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), who in turn handed over the equipment to the Ministry of Health and Social Service, last week.

The Deputy Minister of International Relation and Cooperation, Jenelly Matundu said the medical equipment includes 4 portable ultrasound scanners, 10 electrocardiogram machines, 4 central monitors, 15 defibrillators, 10 bedside monitors and 3 autoclave machines.

“The signing ceremony for the provision of medical equipment under the ‘Economic and Social Development Programme’ of the Government of Japan took place last year and today we are able to witness the handover of the donated medical equipment,” added Matundu.

She said that the medical equipment will be distributed widely across Namibia to 17 hospitals and the handover ceremony presents another milestone in the history of excellent relations between Japan and Namibia.

“The Government of Japan’s assistance, availing N50 million, will also give our health system an enormous much-needed boost,” she added.

According to Matundu, the donation goes a long way in ensuring that the fight against COVID-19 is not only conducted under symptomatic approaches to prevent its spread but also by strengthening the overall health and medical system in Namibian.

“An improved health system ensures the provision of the highest quality of care and will empower communities during these difficult times, in line with the Government’s policy of equitable access to social welfare and healthcare,” she concluded.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

First lady’s efforts to combat HIV and Aids recognised with award

First lady’s efforts to combat HIV and Aids recognised with award

5 November 2018

USAID provides N$32 million to increase community-based HIV services

USAID provides N$32 million to increase community-based HIV services

5 June 2018

US official commends efforts to turn the HIV epidemic from crisis to control

US official commends efforts to turn the HIV epidemic from crisis to control

25 June 2019

Hurry and buy your apples for a good cause – Cancer Apple Project to end on Wednesday

Hurry and buy your apples for a good cause – Cancer Apple Project to end on Wednesday

29 July 2019


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<