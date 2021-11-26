Japanese government hands over medical equipment to government

The Government of Japan donated medical equipment to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRCO), who in turn handed over the equipment to the Ministry of Health and Social Service, last week.

The Deputy Minister of International Relation and Cooperation, Jenelly Matundu said the medical equipment includes 4 portable ultrasound scanners, 10 electrocardiogram machines, 4 central monitors, 15 defibrillators, 10 bedside monitors and 3 autoclave machines.

“The signing ceremony for the provision of medical equipment under the ‘Economic and Social Development Programme’ of the Government of Japan took place last year and today we are able to witness the handover of the donated medical equipment,” added Matundu.

She said that the medical equipment will be distributed widely across Namibia to 17 hospitals and the handover ceremony presents another milestone in the history of excellent relations between Japan and Namibia.

“The Government of Japan’s assistance, availing N50 million, will also give our health system an enormous much-needed boost,” she added.

According to Matundu, the donation goes a long way in ensuring that the fight against COVID-19 is not only conducted under symptomatic approaches to prevent its spread but also by strengthening the overall health and medical system in Namibian.

“An improved health system ensures the provision of the highest quality of care and will empower communities during these difficult times, in line with the Government’s policy of equitable access to social welfare and healthcare,” she concluded.