After difficult 2020, Afrox welcomes new group of young leaders at its Leadership Academy

Although 2020 and 2021 were both very challenging years, the Afrox Leadership Academy still managed to run a refresher course for some of its previous participants before welcoming the 2021 intake in August this year. The current group of 23 Grade 10 learners will stay engaged in the academy until May next year.

Afrox Managing Director, Eckhardt Vorster said “Although 2020 was a very challenging year, we are excited about the many positives that we realized through the programme. Our commitment to this programme remains unwavering, and we are looking forward with great anticipation to see what this [new] intake cycle delivers in terms of the academy’s growth.”

The Afrox Leadership Academy is a leadership development programme for Grade 10 learners selected from schools in the Khomas region. In its launch year, 2018, the academy accommodated only 16 Grade 10 learners. It has now grown into a highly anticipated youth leadership development programme .

Afrox said in a statement that it has conceptualised and implemented the academy to address leadership growth at a crucial point in the development of young leaders.

To date, the academy has inducted over 70 learners from 9 schools in Windhoek and has invested a total of over N$1.8 million. Past participants who now form the Afrox Leadership Academy Alumni have gone on to be peer-influencers in their different domains.

The Afrox Leadership Academy provides a launchpad from which academy participants are challenged and groomed to embark on a path of future success that will ultimately make a difference in the lives of their families, communities and the nation at large.

Many Alumni have become recipients of good scholarships and have entered reputable universities around the world, thanks in no small part to the skills imparted to them through the academy.

The new academy intake comprises 23 Grade 10 learners from Concordia College, Delta Secondary, Hage Geingob High and Windhoek High School. The Afrox Managing Director and brainchild behind the academy, Eckhardt Vorster stands in the centre of the group.