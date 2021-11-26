Capricorn Group brings change to the lives of senior citizens, ahead of festive season

The Capricorn Group shared their festive spirit and cheer when they hosted 400 elderly people at the Namibia Christian Women Aid Society at an event last week Friday, 3 December.

The Namibia Christian Women Aid Society in Khomasdal is a non-profit, community-based project that reaches out to senior citizens in vulnerable communities.

The celebration titled the G-olden Christmas Fest saw Capricorn Group employees in their role as Changemakers, spend time with pensioners, serving meals and drinks, playing exciting games, singing Christmas carols, spoiling them with manicures, hairdos and haircuts, and handing out goody hampers.

In the run-up to the celebration, employees who could not attend also had an opportunity to be Changemakers, by donating in cash toward this celebration, ensuring that all 400 pensioners received a Christmas goody bag of groceries.

“This Christmas, we wanted to do things differently and shift our attention to the needs of the elderly. Christmas can be a lonely time for many older people, even more so, those who are from vulnerable communities of which this might be the only opportunity to celebrate. We wanted to show them that we are here and that we care,” said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs.

The day was filled with great conversations, laughter, gifts and much gratitude. The Namibia Christian Women Aid Society was identified by Imago Dei, a third-party service provider, and a longstanding partner of Capricorn Group.