Namibians only allowed to travel to EU for essential reasons

Namibia has been removed from the Annex I Recommendation (EU) 2020/91 list, which means that Namibians will only be able to travel to the EU for essential reasons.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MIRC) said in a statement on 2 December that the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union announced the removal of Namibia from the list of the third countries included in Annex I on 1 December.

“The decision to remove Namibia from the Annex I list is a direct consequence of the decision by EU Member States to activate an ‘emergency break’ and impose temporary restrictions on all travel into EU from Southern Africa in response to the emergence of the Omicron variant,” the ministry added.