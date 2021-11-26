!Gawaxab reappointed as Bank of Namibia Governor

President Dr Hage Geingob on Thursday, 02 December re-appointed Johannes !Gawagab as the Governor of the Bank of Namibia for a period of five years, effective from 01 January 2022.

Deputy Governor Ebson Uanguta has also been reappointed. At the same time, Geingob appointed Leonie Dunn as Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Namibia for a period of five years.

Presenting them their letters of appointment, the President expressed confidence in their abilities noting that he has no doubt that they will execute their duties with commitment and fairness.

!Gawaxab has served for an initial period of 18 months, starting on 1 June 2020 to complete the unexpired term of the former governor, Ipumbu Shiimi who was appointed as the Minister of Finance by Geingob.