Status quo remains at Nkurenkuru

Posted by | Dec 3, 2021 |

Jafet Markus Muti was re-elected for his second term as Mayor of Nkurenkuru this week and there are also no other changes to any positions from the previous council.

During his acceptance speech, Muti highlighted some of the services that the leadership managed to provide to residents and the challenges they faced in service delivery during their last term.

He urged residents who own plots around town to at least clean their plots even if they did not develop them yet to keep the town clean and encouraged his team to always act on time when attending to queries from the community.

Fani Kaundu was re-elected as Deputy Mayor, while Angeleus Liveve, Robert Mahina Katura and Leena Kaveto saw them being re-elected as members of the Management Committee and the elected leadership was sworn in by Magistrate, Barry Mufana.

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

