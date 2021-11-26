London-based Banker Magazine names Bank Windhoek Namibia’s best-performing bank

Bank Windhoek was named Namibia’s best-performing bank by the Banker Magazine, a prestigious London-based financial publication.

The judges took note of the bank’s strong financial performance and innovative initiatives, such as the introduction of the new Mobile Banking App, and listing the country’s first Sustainability Bond, a first for commercial, financial services institutions in Southern Africa.

The relevant information was collected by the awards’ research team and judged by a panel of editors. “The process takes over five months to complete and for these reasons, The Banker’s Bank of the Year accolades is in our view the most coveted and widely regarded award in the global banking industry,” said Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans.

From the judges came the wisdom that award recipients have not only successfully managed the pressures of running operations remotely but have taken care of their customers and staff in these demanding times.

Hans said that the collective success resulted from the dedication, resilience, teamwork, and tenacity of the Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Group teams, the Board, and the bank’s customers.

“With our founders’ entrepreneurial foresight and pioneering spirit embedded in our culture, we have a unique and proud heritage as a relationship-driven Namibian bank,” she said. “We believe that solid relationships based on ethical principles are the currency of business today and pride ourselves in being connectors of positive change.”

The awards were hosted virtually in London and are regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence. They recognise global financial institutions for their performance, strategic initiatives, and response to the pandemic.