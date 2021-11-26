Select Page

London-based Banker Magazine names Bank Windhoek Namibia’s best-performing bank

Posted by | Dec 3, 2021 |

London-based Banker Magazine names Bank Windhoek Namibia’s best-performing bank

Bank Windhoek was named Namibia’s best-performing bank by the Banker Magazine, a prestigious London-based financial publication.

The judges took note of the bank’s strong financial performance and innovative initiatives, such as the introduction of the new Mobile Banking App, and listing the country’s first Sustainability Bond, a first for commercial, financial services institutions in Southern Africa.

The relevant information was collected by the awards’ research team and judged by a panel of editors. “The process takes over five months to complete and for these reasons, The Banker’s Bank of the Year accolades is in our view the most coveted and widely regarded award in the global banking industry,” said Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans.

From the judges came the wisdom that award recipients have not only successfully managed the pressures of running operations remotely but have taken care of their customers and staff in these demanding times.

Hans said that the collective success resulted from the dedication, resilience, teamwork, and tenacity of the Bank Windhoek, Capricorn Group teams, the Board, and the bank’s customers.

“With our founders’ entrepreneurial foresight and pioneering spirit embedded in our culture, we have a unique and proud heritage as a relationship-driven Namibian bank,” she said. “We believe that solid relationships based on ethical principles are the currency of business today and pride ourselves in being connectors of positive change.”

The awards were hosted virtually in London and are regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence. They recognise global financial institutions for their performance, strategic initiatives, and response to the pandemic.

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Drink seawater instead

Drink seawater instead

27 November 2015

World class product now confirmed by world class service

World class product now confirmed by world class service

24 November 2017

Forensic work made easier

Forensic work made easier

23 March 2012

Recycled paper makes life in a shack easier

Recycled paper makes life in a shack easier

1 February 2013


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<