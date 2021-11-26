City of Windhoek to introduce fire brigade levy next year

The City of Windhoek Council has approved the amendment of the fire brigade service levy for the 2021/2022 financial year on 30 November.

The City confirmed that the levy will be applicable to all ratepayers paying a fixed amount on a monthly basis, which will be indicated on their monthly municipal account as Fire Brigade levy.

The actual value of the levy will be determined by the size of the property of any registered rates and taxes payer.

“The levy will be payable in respect of funding of the fire brigade service of the City as per section 11(2) of the Local Authorities fire Brigade Act, 2006 (Act 5 f 2006) and will cover the costs associated with keeping the service available and on readiness, providing service to vulnerable persons and obtaining, maintaining and repair of equipment and vehicles,” they added.

They further explained that the proposed amendment is estimated to generate a monthly income of N$2 192 690 to the City which translates to total revenue of N$26 312 340 per year and the implementation of the levy is expected early next year once it is gazetted and the public will be informed according.

The City said the Council has approved the amendment of the Fire Brigade Service levy to make it compatible with the format of the accounting system (E-Venus) which the City of Windhoek uses. “The Fire Brigade levy was previously approved during a council meeting in May 2021 and the levy tariffs were promulgated in the Government Gazette No. 7570, General Notice No. 260, but it could not be implemented from 1 July as planned because of incompatibility challenges with the accounting system,” said the City.