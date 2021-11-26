Select Page

‘Big Brother’ on highway from Usakos to Swakopmund

Posted by | Dec 3, 2021 |

‘Big Brother’ on highway from Usakos to Swakopmund

The Erongo Regional Road Safety Forum announced the installation of 15 high tech cameras along the B2 highway between Usakos and Swakopmund to monitor drivers and ensure better road safety in the region.

The project, which will launch on Monday, 06 December will use Intelligent Transport Systems to trace those who are breaking road regulations.

The project further seeks to address the high number of road incidences and accidents along that stretch of the highway.

The forum said it is a joint initiative of the National Road Safety Council,  the Arandis Town Council and the Erongo Regional Council.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Schlettwein in Equatorial Guinea for various meetings

Schlettwein in Equatorial Guinea for various meetings

12 June 2019

Nam-Bots discuss the areas of water infrastructure and sustainable development

Nam-Bots discuss the areas of water infrastructure and sustainable development

26 February 2021

Growth in SWIFT payments points to future economic growth

Growth in SWIFT payments points to future economic growth

16 May 2017

Pay-tv rewards loyalists with business ventures

Pay-tv rewards loyalists with business ventures

28 April 2017


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<