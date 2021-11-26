‘Big Brother’ on highway from Usakos to Swakopmund

The Erongo Regional Road Safety Forum announced the installation of 15 high tech cameras along the B2 highway between Usakos and Swakopmund to monitor drivers and ensure better road safety in the region.

The project, which will launch on Monday, 06 December will use Intelligent Transport Systems to trace those who are breaking road regulations.

The project further seeks to address the high number of road incidences and accidents along that stretch of the highway.

The forum said it is a joint initiative of the National Road Safety Council, the Arandis Town Council and the Erongo Regional Council.