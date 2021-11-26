Cricket – Morkel resigns as assistant coach of Eagles

Albie Morkel, who joined national head coach Pierre de Bruyn in 2019 as assistant coach, confirmed his resignation from the Eagles.

The resignation came after the Eagles had an historic lifetime experience at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, qualifying for the Super 12 phase and playing against the best in the world.

“Reflecting on my time as assistant coach, I would firstly like to thank the Cricket Namibia Board for the opportunity they afforded me to work with the team. It was a great learning experience for me, and I’m very proud of what we have achieved. I want to thank Pierre, and I wish him well with the busy year ahead. He has done an amazing job. Special mention to the players, well done on an incredible 3 years. You can be very proud of what you achieved in this short time. All the best with your careers, I will follow with great interest,” Morkel said.

Cricket Namibia President Dr Rudie van Vuuren said Morkel is indeed a legend of modern-day cricket, adding that the knowledge he brought to the national team was invaluable.

“Together with Pierre de Bruyn they formed a perfect combination. He fitted right into the Namibian culture and helped create a culture of excellence within the Namibian senior men’s team. We wish Albie only the best and we are sure he is not lost for Cricket Namibia,” van Vuuren said.

National head coach Pierre de Bruyn expressed his gratitude towards Morkel and said that he will certainly miss the on-field success they shared as a duo.

“I want to congratulate and thank Albie for the past three years. When he agreed to take on this challenge with me in 2019, I knew that we will be a very good, balanced coaching combination. I will certainly miss the on-field success we shared with a lot of work and sacrifice behind the scenes to guide this group to the success they have had. Most importantly, in a tough industry as coaches, we had a lot of fun and enjoyment travelling the world with memories that will last forever. All the very best with your future,” de Bruyn said.

Cricket Namibia Chief Executive, Johan Muller added that Albie was the perfect fit to Pierre and together they formed the right combination at the right time for cricket in Namibia.