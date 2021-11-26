Select Page

Bank Windhoek appoints new credit executive

Posted by | Dec 2, 2021 |

Bank Windhoek appoints new credit executive

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans announced the appointment of Eddie King as its new Executive Officer of Credit, driving the bank’s credit process to ensure a high-quality, low-risk loan portfolio in line with the bank’s strategy.

King started in his new position on 1 November 2021. He has over ten years of experience in credit risk, policy and has held various positions in Bank Windhoek and was promoted to Head of Corporate Credit in 2017, where he managed the larger credit portfolio.

King holds BSc (Hons), and Master’s degrees in business mathematics from the North-West University and completed his Master’s research study in the United Kingdom at Barclays Bank.

In 2014, he finalised his professional qualification as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and in 2019 did the Senior Management Development Programme through the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

He is currently studying for an Executive Master’s in Business Administration at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.


About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Welcome back, Sister!

Welcome back, Sister!

14 August 2015

Elgin Brown & Hamer to extend assistance to retrenched workers

Elgin Brown & Hamer to extend assistance to retrenched workers

18 March 2019

Central bank supports technical and vocational training through apprenticeship MoU

Central bank supports technical and vocational training through apprenticeship MoU

2 April 2019

26 more permanent workers to be employed by NovaNam

26 more permanent workers to be employed by NovaNam

13 December 2016


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<