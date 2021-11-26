Bank Windhoek appoints new credit executive

Bank Windhoek’s Managing Director, Baronice Hans announced the appointment of Eddie King as its new Executive Officer of Credit, driving the bank’s credit process to ensure a high-quality, low-risk loan portfolio in line with the bank’s strategy.

King started in his new position on 1 November 2021. He has over ten years of experience in credit risk, policy and has held various positions in Bank Windhoek and was promoted to Head of Corporate Credit in 2017, where he managed the larger credit portfolio.

King holds BSc (Hons), and Master’s degrees in business mathematics from the North-West University and completed his Master’s research study in the United Kingdom at Barclays Bank.

In 2014, he finalised his professional qualification as a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and in 2019 did the Senior Management Development Programme through the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

He is currently studying for an Executive Master’s in Business Administration at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business.