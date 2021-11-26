Select Page

MTC share certificates ready by end of December

Posted by | Dec 2, 2021 |

MTC share certificates ready by end of December

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) is expected to issue share certificates by the end of December to those who bought shares.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo said the certificate issuing process will be completed during the festive season.

“On or about 31 December 2021, we will be notifying our esteemed shareholders via SMS to collect their certificate once it is available at their elected Mobile Home or collection point as chosen on the MTC share application form,” Ekandjo said.

MTC, the first public enterprise to enter the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) was listed on 19 November 2021. Shareholders who successfully registered for an allocation can now trade on the NSX, even before they have received their formal share certificates. Any other person can still buy MTC shares through a stockbroker.

“The public can now further engage the markets by buying or selling MTC shares through a stockbroker who will assist existing and prospective shareholders. This follows after the trading bells for the company were rang on 19 November 2021.”

Following a successful IPO which ended on 1 November 2021, 5611 people, companies and institutions have applied for shares in MTC, and all applicants have been allocated shareholding. With this number, the company raised close to N$3 billion.


About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Inflow from SACU receipts slightly improves foreign reserves

Inflow from SACU receipts slightly improves foreign reserves

5 December 2017

Namibia signs up for global vaccine scheme – upfront N$26 million payment required

Namibia signs up for global vaccine scheme – upfront N$26 million payment required

30 November 2020

Chamber of Commerce talks oil, gas, exploration and energy in Abu Dhabi

Chamber of Commerce talks oil, gas, exploration and energy in Abu Dhabi

25 January 2019

Maiden workshop focusing on marriage pencilled for weekend

Maiden workshop focusing on marriage pencilled for weekend

17 May 2019


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<