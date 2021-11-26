MTC share certificates ready by end of December

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) is expected to issue share certificates by the end of December to those who bought shares.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo said the certificate issuing process will be completed during the festive season.

“On or about 31 December 2021, we will be notifying our esteemed shareholders via SMS to collect their certificate once it is available at their elected Mobile Home or collection point as chosen on the MTC share application form,” Ekandjo said.

MTC, the first public enterprise to enter the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) was listed on 19 November 2021. Shareholders who successfully registered for an allocation can now trade on the NSX, even before they have received their formal share certificates. Any other person can still buy MTC shares through a stockbroker.

“The public can now further engage the markets by buying or selling MTC shares through a stockbroker who will assist existing and prospective shareholders. This follows after the trading bells for the company were rang on 19 November 2021.”

Following a successful IPO which ended on 1 November 2021, 5611 people, companies and institutions have applied for shares in MTC, and all applicants have been allocated shareholding. With this number, the company raised close to N$3 billion.