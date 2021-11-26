Select Page

LPM’s Sade Gawanas elected new Mayor of Windhoek

Dec 2, 2021

During council elections on 1 December, Landless People Movement Councillor, Sade Gawanas was unanimously elected the new Mayor of the City of Windhoek.

In her acceptance speech, Gawanas said her administration has an obligation to the City residents by building on the achievements of the council and equitably delivering appropriate services.

“Land delivery remains top of her priority and will be addressed with vigor and enthusiasm and my office will always be open to other councillors, officials and the residents,” she added. She vowed to fight corruption, fraud, irregularities, nepotism, favoritism and the negative culture in the City.

Gawanas takes over from Dr Job Amupanda of the Affirmative Repositioning who is now an ordinary member of the council.

Joseph Uapingene of the National Unity Democratic Organisation party was elected as the Deputy Mayor.

Councillor Ndeshihafela Larandja of the Independent Patriots for Change was re-elected as Chairperson of the Management Committee and others members of the Management Committee are Jurgen Hecht, Bernardus Araeb, Ivan Skrywer and Ottilie Uukule.

 


