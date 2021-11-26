Select Page

Environment monitoring lab opened at UNAM

Posted by | Dec 2, 2021 |

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism recently inaugurated the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Monitoring Unit at the University of Namibia (UNAM).

The purpose of the laboratory is to build on existing land-cover mapping, forest inventory, Agro-Ecological Zones and the Integrated Regional Land Use Plan (IRLUP) data, to develop comprehensive baseline maps for integrated Multielectorde Array (MEA) spatial monitoring and reporting system as outlined under output 1.2.3 of the Project Log frame.

UNAM has thus bought equipment such as drones, servers and backup hard drives amounting to N$2.5 million.

The facility has the capacity of 12 persons and will be utilized by PhD students and among them are those that received bursaries earlier this year in April,” the University stated.

The official inauguration was done by the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Hon Pohamba Shifeta.


About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

