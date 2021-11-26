Select Page

UNAM professor joins climate change steering group

Dec 2, 2021

Professor Nelago Indongo, the Director of the Research Services Centre at the University of Namibia (UNAM) has been appointed to represent the institution at the Southern African Regional University Association (SARUA) Climate Change Steering Group (CCSG) from 1 December 2021 to May 2023.

The appointment comes after UNAM’s positive response to the association’s call for open nominations to the CCSG and their decision to heed this call stems from their commitment to support Namibia to promote the United Nation’s sustainable development goals on climate change.

Professor Indongo said this commitment is outlined in the university’s strategic initiative. Climate change is one such UNAM strategic initiative which they pursue, together with other institutions of higher learning across the continent, by aligning their research activities to support this initiative.

I accepted this appointment not only because I am qualified and indeed honored to represent UNAM, but because I strongly feel that UNAM should be part and parcel of this network. Serving on the steering committee will enable UNAM to explore benefits through this wider network and search for best practices to address climate change and [through specific] programmes. This will allow UNAM to present well-researched and informed recommendations to respective governments to address the global climate [threat] and find mitigation strategies in the SADC region and beyond,” she added.

The CCSG aims to assist SARUA to achieve their desired climate change outputs in SADC and as a member of CCSG, Indongo’s obligations will include providing oversight to the programme on climate change, providing strategic leadership to the programme and exercising a quality assurance function concerning the programme output.


Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

