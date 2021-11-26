Select Page

Leaked exam papers lead to change in school calendar

Posted by | Dec 2, 2021 |

Leaked exam papers lead to change in school calendar

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has announced the change of the official school calendar after the national examination papers were leaked.

Executive Director of the Ministry, Sanet Steenkamp said in a statement on 30 November that they have decided to close schools early in order to assist regions to prepare for the continuation of the national examinations in the 2022 school year for those subjects that are affected.

For Pre-Primary to Grade 3 learners school will close on 3 December, and for Grade 4 to Grade 10 learners school will close on 9 December,” she informed.

Steenkamp further said that school for teachers of pre-primary to Grade 3 learner will close on 8 December and for teachers of Grade 4 to Grade learners schools will close on 15 December.


About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Refreshing Windhoek Lager comes with the rain

Refreshing Windhoek Lager comes with the rain

21 February 2017

Watch out! Scammers use Namport signage to phish for suppliers’ financial detail

Watch out! Scammers use Namport signage to phish for suppliers’ financial detail

22 April 2021

Mojo Velo – Journey through Africa

Mojo Velo – Journey through Africa

10 June 2016

Continent’s best PR output shines at 2020 SABRE awards Africa

Continent’s best PR output shines at 2020 SABRE awards Africa

7 April 2020


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<