Swakopmund vetkoek vendors get boost

The Mayor of Swakopmund, Louisa Kativa handed over 5kg bags of flour and cooking oil to Vetkoek vendors on 26 November at the Open Market on Mandume Ndemufayo Street.

The beneficiaries were vendors who trade in the DRC, Omatara 1 and 2 open market, Woermann Brock area, U-save and the Swakopmund Taxi rank area.

Kativa thanked the sponsors, Tangeni Shilonga, a non-profit organization for the generosity and for making the donations possible.

She further underlined the importance of vendors to the economy’s long-term viability for both low and middle-income residents of Swakopmund.

“Thank you to the vendors for all their hard work and dedication over the years and for not only feeding their families but also providing meals to the general public,” Kativa added.