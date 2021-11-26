Select Page

Swakopmund vetkoek vendors get boost

Posted by | Dec 2, 2021 |

Swakopmund vetkoek vendors get boost

The Mayor of Swakopmund, Louisa Kativa handed over 5kg bags of flour and cooking oil to Vetkoek vendors on 26 November at the Open Market on Mandume Ndemufayo Street.

The beneficiaries were vendors who trade in the DRC, Omatara 1 and 2 open market, Woermann Brock area, U-save and the Swakopmund Taxi rank area.

Kativa thanked the sponsors, Tangeni Shilonga, a non-profit organization for the generosity and for making the donations possible.

She further underlined the importance of vendors to the economy’s long-term viability for both low and middle-income residents of Swakopmund.

“Thank you to the vendors for all their hard work and dedication over the years and for not only feeding their families but also providing meals to the general public,” Kativa added.

 


About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Agra spreads Christmas cheer

Agra spreads Christmas cheer

16 December 2011

Women in business co-operative’s tilapia farming and orchard irrigation gets boost from Development Bank

Women in business co-operative’s tilapia farming and orchard irrigation gets boost from Development Bank

27 September 2018

Books and balls for orphans

Books and balls for orphans

7 February 2014

MenEngage tackle gender issues

MenEngage tackle gender issues

5 June 2015


Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<