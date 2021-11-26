Select Page

Local conservationist wins award for conservation in Africa

Posted by | Dec 1, 2021 |

Local conservationist wins award for conservation in Africa

Local conservationist Simson Uri-Khob won the Prince William award for conservation in Africa, last week.

Simson Uri-Khob, who is also the Chief Executive Officer for Save the Rhino Trust was presented with the award at a ceremony in the United Kingdom.

Congratulating Simson Uri-Khob, Minister Environment, Tourism and Forestry Pohamba Shifeta said the award is a recognition of Simson Uri-Khob’s contribution which is characterised by dedication and passion to the conservation of black rhinos.

Save the Rhino Trust has been in collaboration with Namibia in looking after black rhinos in the Kunene region since 1980. (Xinhua).

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

Ietermagog, scaly anteater, pangolin, – all the same thing, all at risk of being wiped out

Ietermagog, scaly anteater, pangolin, – all the same thing, all at risk of being wiped out

20 May 2019

Etosha National Park fire burns through 2,545 square kilometres

Etosha National Park fire burns through 2,545 square kilometres

23 October 2020

Growing a green culture

Growing a green culture

14 June 2013

Devil’s Claw brings financial relief for communities in Omaheke

Devil’s Claw brings financial relief for communities in Omaheke

2 August 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<