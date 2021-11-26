Cricket Namibia hosts inaugural T10 competition

Cricket Namibia hosted its first-ever T10 competition with the participation of ten teams in Windhoek and six coastal teams.

There has been a need for a shorter, and exciting format and Cricket Namibia is proud to have established the T10 competition which would improve the ICC score card playing numbers.

Cricket Namibia Operations Manager John Heynes is pleased with the outcome of the new T10 edition.

“The competition was exciting for players and cricket supporters. This will be a permanent fixture going forward and we are hoping for more entries next year,” he said.

According to Heynes, their goal is to spread the competition to more regions, specifically to include the northern towns in the 2022 / 2023 season to grow the game.

In Windhoek, newcomers, Shaeen Titans proved to be a formidable side dominating in the second division and winning the T10 competition against Green Mambas by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, for the coastal T10 competition, Sparta 2 dominated Pro-Ed Old Boys 2, winning the game by 8 wickets.