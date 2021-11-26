NamRa Board reappointed

The Finance Minister, Iipumbu Shiimi announced the reappointment of the board of directors at the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRa) for another three years.

The Board Members will serve from 01 December 2021 to 30 November 2024.

The reappointed members are Anna Nakale- Kawana (Chairperson), Stefan Hugo (Vice-Chairperson), Adv. Denis Khama (Member), Shirene Bampton (Member), Francois Brand (Ex Officio Member) and Sam Shivute (Ex Officio). Pieter Kruger is newly appointed as a member.