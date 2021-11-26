Select Page

Third Sinopharm jab for over 60 years and immunocompromised persons introduced

Dec 1, 2021

The Ministry of Health and Social Services this week announced the introduction of an additional primary dose of Sinopharm vaccine to persons who have already completed their vaccination schedule.

The Health Ministry’s, executive director, Ben Nangombe said the third dose will be administered 168 days after the second dose to all adults 60 years and older; moderately to severely immunocompromised persons including those with active cancer, transplant recipients, those on active treatment with immunosuppressives, people with HIV not on treatment on not virally suppressed.

According to Nangombe despite the jab targeting vulnerable persons, all individuals 18 years and older who have completed a two-dose schedule of vaccination with Sinopharm and seeking to get vaccinated with the third dose of Sinopharm must not be turned away.

“The third dose administered must be recorded on the vaccination card. The ministry’s is collating evidence on other vaccine boosters and will keep the public informed in due course,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nangombe said, the move is based on the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Expert (SAGE) ‘interim recommendations for use of the inactivated COVIDI-19 vaccine BIBP development by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), Sinopharm”.

