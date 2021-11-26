Select Page

Otjomuise road gets upgrade to improve traffic flow and safety

City of Windhoek Mayor (CoW), Dr Job Amupanda switched on new traffic lights installed at three intersections along the Otjomuise road on Tuesday.

The traffic light was erected at the intersections of Otjomuise Road with Eveline and Claudius Kandovazu Street, Otjomuise Road with Beijing Street and Otjomuise Road and Bonn Street.

Amupanda said they carried out the installations of traffic lights with the assistance of a contractor in civil work. “Thank you to the Road Fund Administration and Road Authority for funding the project and I call for future cooperation to improve the roads in the City,” he added.

He further stated that the project which commenced in August came at a cost of N$2,290,000 of which N$1 600 000 was contributed by the Roads Authority and Road Fund Administration, while the City funded the remaining N$690 000.

“The upgrading of the intersections is expected to improve traffic flow and improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists on the Otjomuise road,” he concluded.

