Virtual innovation hub launched to accelerate digital health solutions in sub-Saharan Africa

Pharmaceutical company, Novartis announced the launch of its new innovation hub, Novartis Biome sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), which will spearhead the further development of innovative business models and technology-driven solutions, to improve healthcare in the region.

The hub will focus on cross-sectoral partnerships to accelerate innovative approaches to increase affordable access to high-quality medicines and sustainably strengthen health systems.

President and Head of Novartis sub-Saharan Africa, Racey Muchilwa said their goal is to provide every patient in SSA with affordable access to high-quality medicines and to ultimately transform healthcare in the region. “For this, innovation and digital technologies have an immense potential to contribute, and with cross-sectoral partnerships, we can truly maximize the impact on the health of our people,” she added

Recognizing that access to medicines remains one of the world’s biggest healthcare challenges, and with Africa being home to the largest underserved population in the world, the Novartis Biome SSA will concentrate on extending affordability of healthcare, strengthening early diagnosis to drive better outcomes, lead in supply chain innovation and support HCP education and patient awareness.

Muchilwa said while healthcare innovation is at the core of their work at Novartis, and they know that no single company can solve these challenges alone. “Building strong partnerships and fostering greater collaboration is the only way to truly drive transformative, meaningful access improvements in our region,” she concluded.