Airlink suspends Johannesburg -Luanda service, as Angola closes borders to neighbouring countries

Southern African regional airline, Airlink, has suspended its flights between Johannesburg and Luanda following the Angolan Government’s decision to close its borders to South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

“While we are disappointed on behalf of our customers who are being inconvenienced, we must respect the decision by the Angolan authorities. However, we look forward to resuming our regular service as soon as possible,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Affected customers should contact their booking agent if the booking was made with an agent or Airlink on +27 11 451 7300 (press “1” for Reservations).

According to Foster, Airlink will be performing a number of repatriation flights, the first of which will operate on Tuesday 30 November 2021, the next will operate on Sunday 5 December 2021, and thereafter on Thursday and Sunday each week until the re-patriation requirement has normalised.