Select Page

Airlink suspends Johannesburg -Luanda service, as Angola closes borders to neighbouring countries

Posted by | Nov 30, 2021 |

Airlink suspends Johannesburg -Luanda service, as Angola closes borders to neighbouring countries

Southern African regional airline, Airlink, has suspended its flights between Johannesburg and Luanda following the Angolan Government’s decision to close its borders to South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

“While we are disappointed on behalf of our customers who are being inconvenienced, we must respect the decision by the Angolan authorities. However, we look forward to resuming our regular service as soon as possible,” said Airlink CEO and Managing Director, Rodger Foster.

Affected customers should contact their booking agent if the booking was made with an agent or Airlink on +27 11 451 7300 (press “1” for Reservations).

According to Foster, Airlink will be performing a number of repatriation flights, the first of which will operate on Tuesday 30 November 2021, the next will operate on Sunday 5 December 2021, and thereafter on Thursday and Sunday each week until the re-patriation requirement has normalised.

 

About The Author

News Service

News Services form an indispensable part of the newsroom toolbox. In Africa, there are several advanced providers of information, some servicing the entire continent while others are more regional, or country specific. The Namibia Economist employs a wide spectrum of local, regional, continental and international News Services.

Related Posts

New Range Rover Sport hybrid pushes 640 Nm torque from 2-litre petrol engine and electric motor combo

New Range Rover Sport hybrid pushes 640 Nm torque from 2-litre petrol engine and electric motor combo

11 July 2018

Vehicles sales improve in February, but not strong enough to offset annual decline – report

Vehicles sales improve in February, but not strong enough to offset annual decline – report

15 March 2019

Celebrity pilots descend on Bitterwasser for high season gliding

Celebrity pilots descend on Bitterwasser for high season gliding

8 December 2017

Humanitarian relief aid to curb COVID-19 arrives courtesy of Air Namibia

Humanitarian relief aid to curb COVID-19 arrives courtesy of Air Namibia

5 June 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<