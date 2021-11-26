Tourism ministry discontent with decision to place Namibia under travel ban due to Omicron

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Monday expressed regret over the decision by the United Kingdom to place Namibia and other sister countries from the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region on the red list due to the detection of the Omicron COVID-19 VARIANT IN Botswana and South Africa

“The ministry also discontents steps taken by several European Union member states, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and other countries that have imposed restrictions and stricter measures against travelers from Namibia,” said the Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta in a statement.

“The travel ban and restrictions imposed on the countries from the SADC region lack scientific basis and are unacceptable, discriminatory and in contradiction of guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he said. “As we enter the festive season, this is a particularly crushing blow to our tourism industry and for the many lives and livelihoods that depend on it.”

Namibia has complied and enforced necessary health and safety measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“Due to our combined efforts, cases of COVID-19 in the country have even declined dramatically over recent months,” he said.

The government will continue through diplomatic channels to engage the relevant authorities in Britain, the UAE, the European Union and its member states and other relevant countries “to ensure that these unjustified restrictions are reversed, he said.