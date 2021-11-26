Namibia Handball welcomed and recognized as a new federation

Namibia Sports Commission officially recognized and welcomed the Namibia Handball Federation as a new federation and issued them with a provisional certificate of registration at an event held on Monday, 29 November.

The federation interim executive committee members were officially welcomed by the NSC Chief Administrator Simataa Mwiya and were introduced to the media.

The interim executive’s Terms of Reference (TOR’s) amongst others are 1. Organize and set up regional structures across the country as per their constitution, 2. Affiliate to the continental and international Handball Organization’s respectively, 3. Administer and develop handball in Namibia, 4. Solicit partnerships and sponsorships to develop the sport of handball, 5. Organize the game of handball, 6. Organize the first elective congress before October 2024.

The Interim executive committee term of office duration shall be for three years from (2022 – 2024).