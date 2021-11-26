Select Page

Namibia Handball welcomed and recognized as a new federation

Posted by | Nov 29, 2021 |

Namibia Sports Commission officially recognized and welcomed the Namibia Handball Federation as a new federation and issued them with a provisional certificate of registration at an event held on Monday, 29 November.

The federation interim executive committee members were officially welcomed by the NSC Chief Administrator Simataa Mwiya and were introduced to the media.

The interim executive’s Terms of Reference (TOR’s) amongst others are 1. Organize and set up regional structures across the country as per their constitution, 2. Affiliate to the continental and international Handball Organization’s respectively, 3. Administer and develop handball in Namibia, 4. Solicit partnerships and sponsorships to develop the sport of handball, 5. Organize the game of handball, 6. Organize the first elective congress before October 2024.

The Interim executive committee term of office duration shall be for three years from (2022 – 2024).

Pictured is Chalo Chainda (NSC Marketing & PR Officer), Bela Veiko (Interim Treasury), Elina Mutumbulwa (Interim Vice President) Issy Nakamwe (Interim President) and Simataa Mwiya (NSC Chief Administrator). 

 

About The Author

Sport Contributor

The Economist does not have a dedicated sport reporter. This designation is used for several contributors who want their sport stories in the Economist. Experience has taught us that companies usually want their sport sponsorships published prominently, being the reason for a sports category. It now also carries general sport items but only those with direct Namibian relevance. - Ed.

