German Embassy donates food to Nama community in Gibeon

The German Embassy recently donated food parcels and helped set up a soup kitchen for the Nama community in Gibeon in the Hardap Region.

On Monday 22 November, representatives of the Nama Genocide 1904-1908 Development Trust, Annarine Beauty Jacobs, Project Coordinator & Salmaan Dhameer Jacobs signed an agreement with Deputy Head of Mission Dr Andreas Gotze for the project implementation.

A total of N$175,000 from the micro-project fund of the Embassy is made available as an immediate support measure to alleviate the severe food crisis. The distributed items include staple foods such as maize meal, flour, pasta, rice, sugar, cooking oil, as well as sanitary items.

The donations are primarily aimed at helping the most vulnerable members of the society, which in this program will be unemployed women and youth, single mothers, sickly and elderly people as well as orphans and vulnerable children.

The soup kitchen will be the first of its kind in Gibeon and aims at mitigating the persisting hunger amongst vulnerable community members, who unfortunately cannot afford a daily meal.

The Nama Genocide 1904-1908 Development Trust, founded in September 2020, focuses primarily on supporting people with Nama backgrounds, by mobilizing Nama communities and educating them around matters of concern, such as culture, traditions and the use of their indigenous language.