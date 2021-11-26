Select Page

Namibia set to receive another donation of 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines

Nov 26, 2021

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming this week announced that the Chinese government is set to donate another 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to Namibia.

Yiming said the Chinese government is ready to donate the vaccines, despite the pandemic having largely been brought under control in Namibia.

“We feel relieved to see that new cases are being reported in just single digits each day,” he said, adding that the intricate details of the logistics and when the vaccines will be availed is still being discussed.

In March this year, when COVID-19 vaccines were in short supply globally, the Chinese government took the lead to donate 100,000 doses of Sinopharm to Namibia.

 

