Namibia back on the UK red list as new COVID-19 variant emerges in southern Africa

Nov 26, 2021

Due to fears over a new COVID-19 variant, Namibia has been added to the United Kingdom’s travel ‘red list’, alongside South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Zimbabwe, effective Friday 26 November.

The B.1.1.529 variant has been detected in South Africa and Botswana. There will be a ban on all direct commercial and private flights from these countries from Friday 26 November to Sunday 28 November.

Namibia is back on the ‘red list’ after being removed from it earlier in October this year.

“We are taking precautionary action to protect public health and the progress of our vaccine rollout at a critical moment as we enter winter, and we are monitoring the situation closely,” UK Health Secretary, Sajid Javid said.

British nationals in the six countries are advised to check Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice and follow local guidance.

 

