Only COVID-19 certificates obtained on the Trusted Travel Platform will be valid for exit or entry into Namibia

The Ministry of Health and Social Services on Thursday said that only COVID-19 certificates obtained on the Trusted Travel Platform or verified on the Global Haven systems will be valid for exit or entry into Namibia at all points of entry as of 15 January 2022.

According to the Health Ministry Executive Director, Ben Nangombe, the transition period for the Trusted Travel Platform has been extended from 1 December 2021, to 15 January 2022, to allow for a smooth transition, especially given many anticipated travels during the festive season.

Initially, the Namibian authorities had stated that it will become mandatory to have all travellers PCR results entered on the system by 1 December 2021.

“Travellers are advised to keep abreast with new updates that will be shared on the platform from time to time,” he said.

The Trusted Travel System for the COVID-19 test results and vaccination certificates was officially launched in Namibia on 8 November, for verification and authentication of COVID-19 test results.