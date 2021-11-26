Select Page

Namibia to receive N$1 billion grant from China -Targeted projects yet to be identified

Posted by | Nov 26, 2021 |

The Chinese government will provide the Namibian government with a financial grant of RMB 400 million (N$936.4 million) for projects that will be mutually agreed upon.

At an inking agreement event in Windhoek on Thursday, National Planning Commission, Director-General, Obert Kandjoze said the Commission together with the Ministry of Finance will meet early next week to identify the projects which will be covered under the grant.

“China’s ongoing support for our development priorities is vital in sustaining progress which helps to address our social-economic challenges, which is commendable,” he added.

Chinese Ambassador to Namibia, Zhang Yiming said the grant will further develop the friendly relation between China and Namibia as well as strengthen the mutual economic and technical cooperation which has been shared over the years.

According to Yiming since the Johannesburg Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2015, China has completed nearly 20 grant projects in Namibia worth 1.4 billion Yuan (3 billion Namibia dollars).

“Theses projects have helped Namibia achieve its development goals in the areas of government capacity building, economic and social development livelihood,” he said, highlighting that the grants have covered areas that include the construction of hospitals and schools; long term personnel training and emergency relief, as well as basic development of agriculture and high-tech cooperation among others.

Meanwhile, Yiming said he looks forward to working with the Namibian government to formulate and implement projects and make good use of the grant for the benefit of the Namibian people.

 

