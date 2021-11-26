Wild animal attacks claim eight lives this year

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism on Thursday said that eight people have so far lost their lives this year due to attacks by wild animals.

The eight include four deaths as a result of crocodiles, elephants (two) and hippos (two) the Environment Ministry spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda said.

According to Muyunda, the latest incident occurred on Wednesday morning, when a man, aged 71 was attacked and killed by an elephant at Omega 3 village in Bwabwata National Park in the area zoned as Managed Resource Use Zone in the Zambezi Region.

“The staff will assist the bereaved family particularly in claiming for the N$100,000-funeral assistance as provided for in the Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Policy. The Ministry wishes to express its regrets and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, community and mourners of the late Matala Mafuta,” he added.

Meanwhile, Muyunda said that this is not a desirable situation for the ministry and accordingly, they would like to caution people particularly those that live in and around conservation areas to be extra cautious at all times.