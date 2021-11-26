Katuka class of 2021 graduates – Next year’s mentors/mentees announced

The Katuka Mentorship Programme for 2021 concluded on Wednesday, 24 November with the awarding of certificates to 29 mentors and mentees who completed the programme.

The programme, sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Economist, aims to empower and encourage female entrepreneurs and professional businesswomen to achieve success in their careers through mentorship by other more experienced business and professional women.

“It is a method of advancement, which provides support and training through relationship building. It is about matching a mentee and mentor with a similar personal and professional interest in a process of support, sharing and learning to help entrepreneurs/businesswomen, who want to start up or successfully run or achieve success in their existing field of business and reach their full potential,” Desèré Lundon-Muller from the Namibia Economist said at the event.

The training is conducted by HR Specialist, Sabine Ruegg. Currently, in its 20th year, the programme has produced significant results in the careers of the participating mentees. To date, 430 entrepreneurs and businesswomen have completed the programme.

The graduating mentees of 2021 are Belinda Karuaihe (Accountant, NaNso); Ebby Avula Hamukwaya (Operational Manager, Zanele Mbeki School); Emma Claasen, Senior System Administrator (Deloitte & Touche); Kiselle Clarke (Marketing Officer, FNB) Leena Iipumbu (Administrator, Namibian Organic Association); Mariana Shaakumeni (Personal Assistant, Namibia Food & Allied Workers Union); Martha Kanyemba (Human Resources & Business Partner at IUM); Martha Kautanevali (CEO/OWNER, M’Kwaanyoka Investment); Ndeshi Kakwambi (System Administrator, Office of the Auditor); Nelly Mwawedange (Receptionist, Deloitte & Touche); Olivia Mwanyekange (Senior Environmental Practitioner, Ministry of Agriculture & Water); Ravioli Kooper (Owner, Khoisan Securiforce Gobabis); Roselda Jantjies (Accountant, NAMFISA); Saara Niitenge (Statistician, Namibia Statistics Agency); and Twakondja Povanhu (Stock/Admin Supervisor, Duiker Investments t/a Almond Diamond).

The mentees completed mentorship with: Annemarie v/d Riet (General Manager, Avis Fleet Services); Shihepo, Simonee (Owner of Protégé, Investor International), Khiba Ritta, Town planning Consultant (Ritta Khiba Planning Consultants); Ambambi Regina (Entrepreneur, CVTC and RENA Investments); Burger Dunja (Group Marketing Specialist, Momentum); Hango-Ndakola Hendrina (Pharmacist, Natu Pharmaceuticals); Njembo Janet (Acting Project Manager, Nampost); Abena Tambrescu (GM: Corporate Communication, Marketing & HR at NSI); Ailly Hangula-Paulino (Chief Corporate Communications Officer, TransNamib); Olivia Nghaamwa (Senior Tax Manager, Deloitte); Rebekka Tangi Amakali (Director, Good Roofing); Yamillah Katjirua (Head of Risk and Compliance, Ashburton Investments); Uajorokisa Akwenye (Owner, Namcrete); and Elke Hanstein (Human Resources Manager HRD & OD, DebMarine).

For the 2022 programme, 40 mentors and mentees have registered for the programme. Orientation training is scheduled for the first week of February 2022 and will be conducted by Ruegg.

The 2022 mentors are: Abena Tambrescu (GM: Corporate Communication, Marketing & HR, NSI); Ailly Hangula-Paulino (Chief Corporate Communications Officer, TransNamib); Eunice Ajambo (Economist, United Nations); Awene, Naita (Commercial Manager, Telecom Namibia); Preuss Erika (Owner, HAW Retailers); Shihepo, Simonee (Owner of Protégé, Investor International); Gloria Kapingana (Acc Ex: Corporate Banking, Bank Windhoek); Njembo Janet (Acting Project Manager, Nampost); Olivia Nghaamwa (Senior Tax manager, Deloitte); Rebekka Tangi Amakali, (Director, Good Roofing); Hendrina Hango-Ndakola (MD Natu Pharmaceuticals); Johanna Nghidinua (Owner of Zayson Manufacturing and Trading); Elmarie Kurz (Company Sectretary, Liberty Life); Gesche Hue (Administrative Manager, Star Accounting for Osona Property CO); Maria Nangolo (Medical Doctor, Katutura Hospital); Bibiana Kadira (Owner, Songombe Investment cc); Burger, Dunja (Group Marketing Specialist, Momentum); and Elke Hanstein (Human Resources Manager HRD & OD, DebMarine).

The 2022 mentees are Florentia Kavendjii (Property Practitioner, Jireh Real Estate); Selma Paulus, (Premium Accountant, Sanlam); Bertha Mangundu (Payroll Clerk, B2 Gold); Etuhole Ingo (Branch Manager, Agribank); Sylvia Kalimbo (Credit Manager, Bank Windhoek); Leena Francisco, (Associate, PwC); Elizabeth Nakatana (Safety Officer, TransNamib); Christine Aitana; Leokadia Shaanika, Computer Technician, Ministry Of Education); Agnes Yeboah (HR Business Partner, Bank Windhoek); Lahya Andreas (HR Official, Namibia Training Authority); Judith Tjituka (Sales Consultant, TransNamib); Jollanda Mbanze (Credit Analyst, Capricorn Asset Management); Hendrina Haufiku (Banker, FNB); Maria Shigweda (Owner, Cash Trading cc); Esra Avula (Office Administrator, Zanele Mbeki Private School); Alina Shiyanga (Owner, Latapohi Investments); Hilma Kuutondokwa (Principal Officer, Timo & Ron Financial Services); Ella Kavita (Financial Analyst – Capital Markets, Namfisa); and Ksveria Hambabi (Lecturer, University of Namibia).

The Katuka Mentorship Programme was launched by the late Lena Markus (former Businesswoman of the Year 2000 in the category Corporate/Professional) in July 2001.