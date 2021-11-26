Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs undertakes familiarization visit to Hardap Region

Hon. Alexia Manombe-Ncube, Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs under the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare last week visited the Hardap Region, to familiarize herself with the living condition of persons with disabilities.

She made the visit from 4 November to 10 November to reiterate the programmes offered by the division.

The programmes that Manombe-Ncube concentrated on were the individual support programmes, where the division supports persons with severe disabilities to access nappies or diapers, milk, prep and portable toilets and showers.

She emphasized how the Ministry has not done much to realise the goals of the sector policy on Inclusive Education (2013) and she wants politicians, community leaders, community members and parents of children with disabilities to advocate for this policy.

“Communication Strategy 2020, strengthening integration to promote access to services for persons with disabilities in Namibia is a blueprint of the Namibian government and these strategies hold all government offices, ministries and agencies accountable to make budgetary provision for disability issues,” she added.

Other programmes like Disability Networking Forums and Case Management were also discussed during her visit.

Manombe-Ncube also visited the towns of Mariental, Gibeon, Maltahohe, Stampriet, Aranos Schlip and Rehoboth.