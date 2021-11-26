Telecom and CRAN bury the hatchet – pledge cooperative future

Almost ten years since Telecom challenged the constitutionality of the Communications Regulatory Authority’s levies, the two parties this week signed a settlement agreement after protracted negotiations that lasted nearly a year.

“The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) and Telecom Namibia Limited reached a settlement agreement on the legality of regulatory levies for the period 2012 to 2018” the state-owned utility and the state-owned agency said in a joint statement issued on Wednesday 24 November 2021.

Telecom and some industry players challenged the constitutionality of Section 23 of the Communications Act (8 of 2009) in the High Court in 2012. This section determines the regulatory levies CRAN imposes on the industry.

Telecom Chief Executive, Dr Stanley Shanapinda said “As a Public Enterprise, we are accountable to the public and have a responsibility to ensure resources are optimal and responsibly utilised. Our focus remains on reducing the digital divide in the country and bringing Information and Communication Technology services closer to all Namibians.”

“Our efforts can now be more focussed on engaging industry players, including CRAN, on an ongoing basis to devise strategies that would enhance access to ICT services to a broader Namibian population,” he continued.

On her part, the CRAN Chief Executive, Emilia Nghikembua added “CRAN remains committed to regulating the industry through robust frameworks that are impactful and that benefit the ICT consumers in respect of price, quality and access.”

Settling an almost ten-year legal dispute over levies, Dr Stanley Shinapanda (left), the Telecom Chief Executive signed a settlement agreement with Mrs Emilia Nghikembua, the Chief Executive of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia.