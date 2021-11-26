Select Page

Navachab gold mine to utilize Swiss vertical stirred grinding mill for mine expansion

Nov 25, 2021

Grinding mill developer, Swiss Tower Mills Minerals has been awarded an order for the delivery of one VPM10 vertical stirred grinding mill for the Navachab gold mine plant expansion.

The company’s scope includes the design and delivery of one Vertical Power Mill VPM10 grinding mill, a vertical stirred mill using ceramic grinding media, complete with its user-friendly control system and 1,600 kW drive system.

In a recent statement, the Swiss company said the duty of the VPM mill is to grind 140 t/h of gold concentrate from 2 mm to P70 of 75µm.

“The VPM mill provides several unique advantages such as a low specific grinding energy value combined with high power intensity, simple flow sheet with no recirculating loads, true flexibility in process variables and with focus on a safe and fast maintenance concept,” the company stated.

Deliveries took place during the third quarter of 2021; start-up is planned for the fourth quarter in 2022.

The Navachab gold mine recently reached a significant milestone in its mine expansion strategy when it executed a historic blast, resulting in a 5.5m x 5.5m portal drive. This is the first step towards the mine’s plans to undertake underground mining, in addition to the open-pit mining it has been operating since its establishment in 1989.

 

