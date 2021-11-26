Only half of Namibia’s population has access to the internet

Only about half the Namibian population has access to the internet, indicating the massive transformation that still needs to take place on a national scale to unlock the power of Namibia’s digital future.

Speaking at a two-day conference hosted earlier this week on 22 and 23 November, the Chairman of the Namibia Internet Governance Forum (NamIGF), Josaphat Tjiho said the ultimate digital goal is to have 100% internet coverage of the local population.

“Since its official launch in Namibia in 2017, the NamIGF continues to play a crucial role of bringing different stakeholders in the internet ecosystem together to engage on critical ICT related issues and possible solutions within the country. To date, internet penetration stands at just over 51% of Namibians having access to the internet, with the goal of having 100% accessibility for all Namibians.” he told the forum participants.

During the first conference day, experts unpacked topics such as Our Digital Future; Addressing Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity, The Role of Community Networks in Fast Tracking Digital Equality, Youth Policymakers and Maximizing IGF Participation.

The second day focused on the business session where stakeholders discussed key challenges and barriers to increasing internet accessibility as well as adaptation of the proposals from the conference.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Hon Peya Mushelenga said “The global theme for this year is an interesting and important one as it clearly showcases why all stakeholders need to come together and be united in transforming the internet ecosystem not only in Namibia, but globally.”

This week’s forum preceded the Global Internet Governance Forum to be hosted by the Government of Poland in Katowice from 6 to 10 December 2021 under the theme: Internet United.

Josaphat Tjiho (left), Chairman of the Namibia Internet Governance Forum with the Hon Peya Mushelenga, the Minister of Information and Communication Technology. The forum hosted a two-day conference to discuss the route for digital transformation.