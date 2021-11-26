Select Page

Junior Tennis team battling it out in Tunisia

The Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) has announced that their U18 team is currently playing in the JB2 Sousse 44th International Tennis Federation/Confederation of African (ITF/CAT) closed junior championship in Tunisia.

NTA said that the players that are representing Namibia are Connor van Schalkwyk, George Louw and Daniel Jauss for the U18’s.

“The U16 team leaves on 26 November for Tunisia where they will participate in the ITF/CAT African 16 and U16 African Junior Championship 2021,” they said. The NTA informed that the players for the U16 team are Sarel Janse van Rensburg, Stephan Koen, Joel Hiveluah, Juan Kuhn and Elze Strears, all coached by George Dzinoreva.

“While the U12 team, which is made up of Lian Kuhn, Kyle Els, Luan Brand, Joanivia Bezuidenhut, Mari van Schalkwyk, Lila Kidd, all coached by George van Schalkwyk will be leaving for Tunisia on 5 December for the ITF/CAT U12 African Junior Team competition, which they qualified for in October in Zimbabwe,” they concluded.

 

