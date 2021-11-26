Namibia sets renewable energy on centre stage at Dubai Expo

The Namibian team at the Dubai Expo 2020, will host a summit on 27 November to give an overview of investment opportunities in Namibia’s renewable energy sector.

The summit will focus on key outcomes and case studies of Namibia’s journey towards becoming a green economy by 2030.

During the summit, there will be keynote remarks of current policies advocating renewable energy in Namibia by the Hon. Minister of Mines. A face to face presentation on renewable legal frameworks by the Director of Energy in the Ministry of Mines and Energy, renewable energy generation projects by NamPower, and Electricity Control Board on enabling technical regulation.

Moreover, a case study presentation by Independent Power Producers in Namibia highlighting investment opportunities from the investor’s private sector perspective will take place.

“Namibia is endowed with excellent untapped renewable resources in the world, more than sufficient to meet domestic needs,” the Dubai Expo Namibian team stated.

Namibia is seeking to invest US$575 million in energy generation and transmission between 2020 and 2022 for the provision of affordable and reliable solar and wind power generation.