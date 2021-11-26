Namibia Investment Promotion to host TechNovation to help creative industry thrive

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) will be hosting an inaugural, TechNovation Social: Cultural and Creative Industry (CCI) networking event on 26 November at 19:00 at the Nampower Convention Centre.

The event is aimed at facilitating symbiotic relationships among the key stakeholders in the industry, because the CCI continues to experience the remnants of the COVID-19 pandemic, including reduced earning for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

Catherine Shipushu, Senior Manager: Marketing, Brand and Communication for NIPDB said the event will feature panel discussions with experts and other stakeholders in the creative space highlighting the challenges and opportunities that can be leveraged to drive innovation and increase monetisation in the sector.

“Through this event, the NIPDB’s goal is to create a free platform that will aid in improving the insights of the CCI trends and opportunities for the stakeholders within this community, and ultimately facilitating the journey towards building an inclusive digital informed and transformed society and economy,” she added.

She said the key event objectives include capacity building for the Namibian MSME’s in the CCI through expert talks and engagements, to aid in the establishment of a local and international CCI market, through awareness, exhibitions and expositions, to facilitate the establishment of local and international CCI co-operatives, to encourage the establishment of monthly or quarterly CCI knowledge or information clusters and to facilitate the awareness creation of the economic opportunities in the Namibian CCI MSME ecosystem.